PERRY COUNTY MAN FATALLY SHOT IN DECATUR COUNTY

According to information posted on the Parsons News Leader’s Facebook page, and confirmed by Perry County Sheriff, Nick Weems, Mr. Jerrell Barber, 57, of Linden, is dead following a fatal shooting in Decatur County. The incident occurred at Beech Bend Park, near Perryville, Sunday, shortly after 5:00 p.m. Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd tells the News Leader that he suspected shooter, Jimmy Kevin Medlin, 42, of Parsons, was taken into custody. Limited information was available at press time and the incident is under investigation.