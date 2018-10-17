FFA SHOW & PULL THIS SATURDAY

The ninth annual FFA Antique Tractor and Engine Show and Tractor and Truck Pull will be held this Saturday, October 20, starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Perry County FFA Alumni Blue & Gold Park (former Perry County Saddle Club).

Events include:

–Tractor & Engine Show at 8:00 a.m., with trophies given for the oldest tractor, longest distances traveled to show, and most unique, by votes;

–Skillet Throw at 9:00 a.m., with classes for ages five to adult, both women & men;

–Corn Hole Tournament, $10 per team to enter;

–Kids Power Wheel Derby at 10:00 a.m. with classes for ages two to seven year olds;

–Kiddy Pull at 11:00 a.m. with classes for ages two to seven years olds;

–Auction at 12:00 noon, followed by Tractor Pull at 2:00.

Admission is $5, children 10 and under free. Participants are free if entering a tractor/truck.

Tractor & Truck Pull classes include weight 3,500 to 14,500 pounds (turbo and non-turbo); Pure Stock Trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel); Hot Stock Trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel), Modified Trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel), Outlaw Trucks (anything goes).

Track is 450 feet plus. Plenty of parking for participants and spectators.

For more information, contact Cindy Rogers: 731-845-9145; or Chris Rogers: 931-213-1218; Brett Swafford: 931-593-3685.

Rescue Squad will have food available. Parking around the arena is $25 each went on sale October 8. Contact Cindy by phone, text, or Facebook.