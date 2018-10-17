EARLY VOTING BEGINS TODAY

Early voting in the November 6, 2018 election begins today, Wednesday, October 17, at the Perry County Election Commission office, located inside Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

Early voting by personal appearance continues through Thursday, November 1.

Voting hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch), and Saturday hours will be 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Any eligible voter for this election may cast a ballot at the Election Commission Office. Everyone wishing to vote in person must have a photo ID.

Voters face a smaller ballot than in the August general:

–for Tennessee governor: Republican nominee Bill Lee, Democrat nominee Karl Dean, and 25 other Independent candidates;

–for U.S. Senate: GOP nominee Marsha Blackburn, Democrat Phil Bredesen, and six other Independent candidates;

–for U.S. House of Representatives, District Seven: Republican Mark Green, Democrat Justin Kanew, and two Independent candidates;

–for Tennessee House of Representatives, District 72: Republican nominee Kirk Haston and Democrat James Haynes.