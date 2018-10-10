SHARON LEE WARREN

Mrs. Warren, 71, of Linden, died Monday, October 1, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Sunday, October 7, 2018, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert H. Huhtala and Alice Petterson, who survive. She was a retired sewing machine operator having last worked at Lula Kate Designs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Warren, and a sister, Nancy Drews. Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her daughters, Stacey Warren and Michelle Rogers, both of Linden; grandchildren, Samantha Suehr and Michael (Rachel) Rogers; great grandchildren, Makayla and Athena Suehr, Alaina and Aiden Rogers; a brother, Richard Huhtala of Michigan; and a host of other loving family members and friends.