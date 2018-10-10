SAMMY ODEAN SADLER, SR.

Mr. Sadler, 51, of Linden, died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at his residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. He was the son of Gretchen Sadler, who survives, and the late Odean Sadler. Long-haul trucking carried him throughout the entire United States, where he had many adventures that he was able to share with friends and family. In addition to his mother, survivors include a brother, George Raymond (Sheryl) Sadler of Kentucky; a sister, Patsy (Jack) Sanford of Lobelville; a daughter, Kassie (Kevin) Clanton of Hohenwald; three sons, Sammy Odean (Tayla) Sadler, II, William (Summer Brock) Sadler, and Augusta (Gus) Sadler, all of Linden; seven grandchildren, Everett Bates, Sammy Odean “Dean” Sadler III, Cash, Janie, Braxton, Waylin and Anna; special mention of Becky McFall (Jimbo Capps) of Lobelville; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.