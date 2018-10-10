REMEMBERING WWII 2019: RE-FOCUS & PLAN

Following a successful 2018 event, and maybe one of the largest crowds of visitors and locals ever, Linden’s living history event, Remembering World War II is experiencing growing pains and needs some time to re-think, re-organize, and re-present.

Founder and organizer Anthony Courter told the Review that rumors had been circulating that the event would not be back next year.

Not exactly true.

Instead of the spectacular offering, RWWII will return to its roots for one year—in 2019—to find itself.

“We are not doing this because of anything within our local community,” Courter said. “We are overwhelmed with local support in many areas, but the event has grown past our expectations and so fast.”

The event Board will be dealing with several factors:

–the fear that the vision has become a machine, and machines are impersonal and always “develop into monsters,” Courter said;

–the need for more funding since the current model is not sustainable; final numbers for 2018 are not yet in, but RWWII may not have brought in enough donations to cover expenses;

–volunteers need a break and a time to renew their commitment and overall vision for the event. Courter said, “The event is what it is today because of dedicated people donating hundreds of hours to make it happen.”

At the USO Show finale of 2018 RWWII, the change for 2019 was announced. Event organizers released the following statement to the Review on future plans:

“At our USO show on Saturday night, we took a couple minutes to cast our vision for the future of Remembering WWII. There have been some rumors flying around that this is our last year. That is not the case.

“This being said, our plan for 2019 is to take a year to get back to our roots, and plan out the future as an organization.

“Thus, the event will not be held in Linden next year, but will be a smaller event held at a private venue for our volunteers, re-enactors, and veterans to meet and spend a focused time as a group doing on a smaller scale what we envision for the event as a whole—honoring our WWII veterans and hearing their stories.

“That does not mean it will stay that way.

“Remembering WWII has grown exponentially over the last several years, and that is a monumental task to manage, as much of a blessing as it is. This will be a year of planning, praying, and preparing for Remembering WWII 2020.

“Lord willing, you can look for information to come out next year regarding a full-scale event two years from now.

“In the meantime, stay tuned to our Facebook page and the web site for information on the progress and planning for 2020, information about other living history events, and other historical tidbits.

“We thank you all again for a wonderful event this year, and look forward to seeing you all at the next event.”