MLEC MEMBERSHIP MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative’s seventy-ninth annual and Perry County district membership meeting is set for Tuesday, October 16, at Perry County High School.

Registration and voting begin at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting begins at 7:00. Incumbent Ronny Averett is the only member who filed to run for the MLEC Board of Directors.

Poster contest winners, a video annual report, and the opportunity to learn more about MLEC and Meriwether Lewis Connect are on the agenda.

Each adult in attendance will receive a free gift (while supplies last). There will also be door prize drawings at each meeting for Grand Ole Opry and Nashville Predators prize packages, as well as five $100 electric bill credits.