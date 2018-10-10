MLEC ELECTRIC RATES WENT UP 1.5% OCTOBER 1

The Tennessee Valley Authority implemented a 1.5 percent wholesale increase and other changes October 1.

These include a slight increase to their fuel cost adjustment, the implementation of a Grid Access Charge, and a switch from the higher summer rate (through September 30) to the lower fall (October and November) price.

“All changes will be passed through to our members at the retail level and are revenue neutral to the cooperative,” says Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative President and CEO Keith Carnahan.

“When one line item goes up and another comes down, it can get confusing, but we strive to be transparent with our members.”

A complete rate schedule is available at www.mlec.com, as well as free resources to help homeowners and businesses use energy more wisely.

Visit the “Ways to Save” tab or call your local MLEC office to learn more about online and professional audits, as well as insulation rebates and a free online energy monitoring service.