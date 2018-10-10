KENNETH WAYNE ROGERS

Mr. Rogers, 69, of Lobelville, died Friday, October 5, 2018, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Sunday, October 7, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry Kelley officiating. Burial was at DePriest Cemetery on Duncan’s Circle. He was born in Waverly, the son of the late James Kenneth “Kent” Rogers and Dorothy Louise French Rogers. He was retired from Vaughn Construction Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother and stepdaughter, Patricia King. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Coble Rogers; sons, Kenny (Melissa) Rogers of Linden, David (Emily) Rogers of Martin, and Chris Coble of Columbia; a daughter, Vicki (Shane) Webster of Lobelville; grandchildren, Erik (Jayla) Rogers, Adrianah Rogers, Bradley Rogers, Caleb Rogers, Chelsea Rogers, Laice (Travis) Lee, Audrey Coble, Gracen Webster, and Jacob Coble; a sister Faye (Danny) King of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members, and friends.