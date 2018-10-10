ELECTION NOTICE-EARLY VOTING

The Perry County Election Commission is hereby publishing notice of the Early Voting Period for the State General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

The Early Voting Period is: Wednesday, October 17 – Thursday, November 1, 2018.

The Perry County Election Commission Office Hours:

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Voting hours: Monday through Friday will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Lunch). Saturday hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

TO VOTE IN PERSON: Any eligible voter for this election may come to the Perry County Election Commission Office located at 113 Factory St. Linden, Tennessee. ANY ELIGIBLE VOTER THAT WISHES TO VOTE IN PERSON MUST HAVE PHOTO ID!!!

You may also vote absentee by mail if one of the following reasons applies:

You will be outside the county in which you are registered during the Early Voting Period and Election Day for any reason other than imprisonment. You are a full time student, or spouse of such student, in an accredited post secondary school institution of learning in the state which is outside the county in which you are registered to vote. You are hospitalized or medically unable to appear at the Polling Place or the Election Commission Office for these Elections. If your condition is permanent you can qualify for the permanent absentee list by filing a statement from your physician with the County Election Commission. You are the caretaker of a hospitalized, ill or disable person. You are a voter with a disability and your polling place is not accessible. You expect to be unable to appear during the early voting period or at the polling place on Election Day because you are serving as a juror for a Federal or State Court. You are 60 years of age or older. You are a candidate for office in the Election in which you wish to vote. You are an Election Official, a member or an employee of the Election Commission on Election Day. You are unable to appear during the Early Voting Period or at the Polling Place on Election Day because of the observance of a Religious Holiday.

PROCEDURE FOR VOTING BY MAIL:

If you meet one of the above listed conditions and wish to vote by mail, you must request

a ballot in writing over your signature. The request can be made as much as 90 days in advance of an Election and no later than 7 days of an Election. The request may be mailed to the Perry County Election Office. The request can serve as an application for a ballot if it contains the following information:

Voters Name Voters address within Perry County Voters Social Security Number Address to mail the ballot if outside the county The election in which the voter wishes to vote The reason the voter is requesting to vote by mail. Date of Birth Voters Signature

If the request does not contain all the information listed above the Election Commission shall send the voter an application for an Absentee Ballot in order to obtain the needed information.

NOTICE: ELDERLY AND A VOTER WITH A DISABILITY:

Friday, October 26, 2018 is the last day for a voter with a disability and/or elderly voters at inaccessible precincts to notify in writing, to vote by personal appearance at the Perry County Election Commission Office on Election Day.

PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE

113 Factory St., Linden, TN 37096

MAIL ADDRESS: P.O. Box 77, Linden, TN 37096-0077

PHONE: (931) 589-2025 FAX: (931) 589-5819

Perry County Election Commission

Rob Erisman, Chairperson

Marilyn Lancaster, Secretary

John Elkins, Member

Wayne Swindle, Member

Brent Hinson, Member

Gaye G. Treadwell, A.O.E.

B 10/10