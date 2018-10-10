EARLIE LORENE STEWART

Mrs. Stewart, 91, of Waverly, died Sunday, September 30, 2018, at Humphrey’s County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 1:00 p.m., at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial was at Owens Mayberry Cemetery in Buffalo. She was born in Dyersburg, the daughter of the late Edgar Dyer and Lillie (Pruitt) Dyer. She retired from Acme Boot Company and was famous for her pies and peanut brittle she made for several restaurants. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Stewart; brothers, Alf, Luther, Junior, Walter, Will, and J.B. Dyer; sisters, Josephine Wafford, Christine Taylor, and Pauline Wright; and a grandson, Michael Stewart. Survivors include her sons, Mike (Penny) Stewart of Hurricane Mills, and Ron (Betty) Stewart and Harold (Leah) Stewart, both of Waverly; brothers, Billy Ray Dyer of Centerville, and Joe Lee Dyer of Tonto Basin, Arizona; sister, Virginia Mayberry Nash of Waverly; six grandchildren, Rhonda, Chipper, Chris, Micah, Summer, and Jared; and eight great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Lexie, Ragan, Tait, Tripp, CoraBlake, Cason and Skyler.