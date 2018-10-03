YOUTH VILLAGES TO TERMINATE SERVICES AT DEER VALLEY IN NOVEMBER

Youth Villages will end residential treatment services at its Deer Valley Campus in Perry County in November, according to a press released by the company last week.

“We are working closely with Tennessee Department of Children’s Services to ensure that the 36 boys receiving help on the campus now are able to transition home to their biological families or safely into our community-based programs, including our foster care and adoption services,” said Nicole Fannin, regional director of residential services at Youth Villages.

“Some youth may be helped in our other residential programs.”

Youth Villages will focus on serving children through its community-based services, including the intensive in-home services program, YVIntercept; a program for young people aging out of foster care, YVLifeSet; therapeutic foster care and adoption services; and specialized crisis services.

“This was a very difficult decision,” Fannin said.

“We are very proud of the work that has been done at the Deer Valley Campus. Director Carlos Hawkins and his team have done a great job with both our youth and staff.”

More than 80 full- and part-time employees are affected by the closure, but Youth Villages expects many will be able to transition to other roles within the organization.

No decision has been made about the future use of the 1,100-acre campus property or its facilities.

The organization purchased the campus in 1991. More than 1,700 boys have been served through the Deer Valley Campus since then.

“We are incredibly thankful for those in the community who have supported our work here, particularly those who have mentored or volunteered with our boys or were Holiday Heroes at Christmas,” Fannin said.

“We hope they will continue to support Youth Villages and the youth we serve in the surrounding counties and Middle Tennessee.”