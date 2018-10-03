VIKINGS WON DISTRICT 12A/AA TOURNAMENT

Led by District 12A/AA low medalist Jaxx Plunkett, the Perry County Vikings took first place in the District Tournament played last week in Lawrenceburg.

Plunkett—a score of 84—teamed with medalists Jase Horner (90) and Brexton Litle (91) to defeat Fayetteville, second, and Cornersville, third. Viking Logan Hickerson shot a 101. The best three individual scores are tallied for the team score.

On the ladies’ side, the Lady Vikings finished third at the tourney, also held in Lawrenceburg, behind Summertown in first place, and Lewis County, third.

Lady Viking scores: Miriam Monroe, 89; Sydney Wilsdorf, 90; Jayce Whitt, 87.

