STUDENTS COMPLETE SPECIAL PROJECT WITH LOCAL VETERANS

This year Perry County High School fit into their schedule a “skinny block” which consists of classes specializing in helping students with ACT prep along with other curricula.

Also, there is a class titled “Service Project,” which meets CTE guidelines and follows state set standards involving a community-based service project.

Instructor Dawn Taylor designed a service project that would match her freshman students with a local veteran for nine weeks.

Through this project, her students worked on a list of questions they would, if given the opportunity, ask a veteran.

They then conducted interviews during school with their veteran and asked twenty-five questions to learn more in depth each veteran’s experience while serving in the military.

After the interviews were completed, students researched their veteran’s service and wrote an essay on the information they gathered.

On September 27, the first group of eight veterans returned to school so that their student could now read back to them the essay they had written.

On September 28, the second group of ten veterans arrived for their student’s presentation. On both days a breakfast reception was served in their honor.

After the presentations, several veterans spoke highly on what this project and meeting the students meant to them.

The local American Legion generously donated funds for this class to take a field trip to the Traveling Vietnam Wall presented at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens.

While there, students interacted with many Vietnam veterans who shared their stories with the Perry County group. The level of respect, dignity, and kindness shown to our students will never be forgotten.

Ms. Dawn said, “This class was such an honor to have been a part of and my cup runneth over with pride for each student to have had this experience. The veterans that participated, along with all other veterans, have our lifelong gratitude for serving our country and fighting for our freedoms.”

Local veterans and the student who interviewed them: Gotfried Kolbitz and Jacob Saldivas, Kenny Belew and Shelby Seiber, Travis Hanberry and Ebony McCrory, Charles Cassidy and Layla Ortega, Billie Cassidy and Brayden Saldivas, Daniel Walcott and Trevor Peeler, Rosanna Weems and Kyia Saldivas, Delbert Sanders and Will McClain, Todd Brown and Jayln Monroe, Billy Evans and Kaileigh Moore, Scott Kelsch and Ethan Rose, Luther Jones and Justin Mullins, Keith Fulton and Emmaleigh Mackin, Jeff Spence and Emma Marrs, Richard Miller and Maizlee Monroe, Mike Dover and Zander Leigh, Drew Cobb and Cora Raper, Dave Pendleton and Megan Little, and Harvey Moore and Sara Moore.