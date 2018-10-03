HASLAM APPOINTS SPITZER JUDGE IN 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT CIRCUIT COURT

On Friday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam appointed Michael E. Spitzer as Circuit Court Judge for the 21st Judicial District, which serves Hickman, Lewis, Perry, and Williamson counties.

The appointment fills the new trial court judgeship established by the Tennessee General Assembly earlier this year.

“Mike brings substantial experience and a great understanding of all counties in this district,” Haslam said.

“Those qualities and his even temperament, integrity, and commitment to serving others make him well-suited to assume this newly created position.”

Spitzer has been with the law firm of Spitzer & Heath in Lewis County and has practiced in this judicial district and around the state since 1983.

He has extensive civil and criminal litigation experience. In addition to maintaining a general law practice,

Spitzer has represented municipalities and served almost ten years as an administrative law judge for the Tennessee Department of Education.

“To be selected by Governor Haslam for this position is a great opportunity that truly humbles me,” Spitzer said.

“I will strive to honor Governor Haslam, the State of Tennessee and the 21st Judicial District by giving 100 percent in this role. Reflecting on and learning from the great judges we have had in the 21st Judicial District since I began practicing 35 years ago, I am prepared to fill this position in a manner that establishes the highest judicial standard. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

He has served the legal community in a number of ways, including as general counsel and chair of the Tennessee Bar Foundation and hearing officer for the Board of Professional Responsibility.

The Tennessee Supreme Court appointed Spitzer as a commissioner of the Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program, and Haslam appointed him as a member of the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments.

Prior to beginning his legal career, Spitzer was an educator in the Lewis County school system.

Spitzer earned a law degree from the University of Memphis, after receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Spitzer and his wife, Dana, reside in Hohenwald, where he has taught Sunday School at First United Methodist Church for over 25 years. They have three children and eight grandchildren.