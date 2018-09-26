TWRA HUNTER SAFETY COURSE AT MOUSETAIL OCTOBER 15

A TWRA Hunter Safety Course will be held at Mousetail Landing State Park pavilion beginning Monday, October 15, at 6:00 p.m. Additional class nights are October 16, 18, and 19, and 21 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

It is mandatory that students attend all classes. Students must be at least nine years old to sign up and should do so at tnwildlife.org (follow the website through hunter education to find the Perry County class). If you do not have a social security number then you will need to call the TWRA main office in Nashville at 615-781-6500 and a number will be assigned to you for registration purposes.

The class is limited to 35 students.