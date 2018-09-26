PRESCRIPTION DRUG DROP BOX AT DUREN’S HEALTH MART PHARMACY

The Tennessee Pharmacists Association (TPA), Count It! Lock It! Drop It!, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, and Duren’s Health Mart Pharmacy have partnered together to place a new permanent prescription drug drop box location in Perry County as part of the Tennessee RX Take-Back Project.

The Rx Take-Back Project will expand drug disposal sites throughout Tennessee focusing on local pharmacies. Pharmacies are a touch stone for wellness in local communities and expanding sites to meet consumers where they already receive prescriptions and health advice is of the utmost importance.

This will allow for more ease of disposal and education regarding prescription drug safety.

“TPA is excited about this collaborative partnership with Count It! Lock It! Drop It! to offer our patients in Tennessee more safe and convenient community pharmacy locations to dispose of their unwanted and unneeded prescription medications. We appreciate our pharmacies like Duren’s Health Mart Pharmacy for their commitment to reducing prescription drug abuse and misuse through increased patient access to responsible and environmentally friendly drug disposal options.” said Micah Cost, Executive Director of TPA.

The new disposal box is located at Duren’s Health Mart Pharmacy, 119 South Mill Street, Linden, and is one of 25 drop boxes being placed in pharmacies across the state.

Community members are encouraged to take advantage of this new permanent box during pharmacy business hours.

Through this project, partners hope to not only increase access to disposal sites but also to prescription drug safety information.

Each pharmacy will be implementing the statewide Count It! Lock It! Drop It! initiative ensuring consumers are receiving prescription drug safety information and have the tools to keep their medication safe in their homes.