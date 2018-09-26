NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE: NIX

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 2, 2005, executed by Denny S. Nix a/k/a Denny Nix to Michelle Huntley, Trustee, for CitiFinancial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on September 7, 2005, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, at Book 88 Page 945 and Instrument Number 05024181.

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 23, 2018, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Perry County Courthouse, located in Linden, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Perry County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Perry, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, BUT WITHOUT WARRANTY IN ANY WAY AS TO TITLE, OWNERSHIP, OR POSSESSION THEREOF, TO-WIT: A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE SECOND (2ND) CIVIL DISTRICT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON A 1/2 INCH IRON PIN, SAID PIN STANDS SOUTH 28 02 24 WEST 277.47 FEET

FROM JAMES E. SLOANS SOUTHEAST CORNER (DB Y-26, PAGE 315); THENCE WITH A SEVERANCE LINE SOUTH 28 02 24 WEST FOR 81.49 FEET TO A FOUND 1/2 INCH IRON PIN, THENCE NORTH 66 21 33 WEST FOR 160.88 FEET TO A FOUND 1/2 INCH IRON PIN IN THE EASTERLY MARGIN OF SIMS ROAD, 15.00 FEET FROM THE CENTERLINE. THENCE WITH THE EASTERLY MARGIN OF SAID ROAD NORTH 37 43 38 EAST FOR 83.77 FEET TO A SET 1/2 INCH IRON PIN IN EASTERLY MARGIN OF SAID ROAD, THENCE WITH A SEVERANCE LINE SOUTH 66 21 33 EAST FOR 146.74 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.29 ABSOLUTE ACRES BY A LEGAL CATEGORY II SURVEY MADE BY JAY

MOORE, RLS #791 OF DECATURVILLE, TENNESSEE ON THE 12TH DAY OF JUNE, 1999, THE BEARINGS WERE TAKEN FROM ROY DAVID NIXS DEED DATED THE 14TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 1961, THE MEASUREMENTS AND ANGLES WERE MADE WITH A TOPCON GTS 203 TOTAL STATION, AND THE TELEPHONE NUMBER OF SURVEYOR IS 901-852-4545.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM DENNY NIX, AND WIFE, ANGIE NIX TO DENNY NIX, QUIT-CLAIMED DEED DATED 8/13/2004 RECORDED ON 8/20/2004 IN BOOK

X27, PAGE 770 IN PERRY COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF TN.

Tax ID: 12I-B-021.00

Parcel ID: 012I B 02100 000

Commonly known as 1306 Driftwood Subdivision Rd, Lobelville, TN 37097

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

Current Owner(s) of Property: Denny Nix

Other Interested Parties: Worldwide Asset Purchasing, II Assignee to Direct Merchant

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Denny S. Nix; Denny Nix; Worldwide Asset Purchasing, II Assignee to Direct Merchant.

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

5751 Uptain Road

Suite 514

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 2191-738A

Newspaper: Buffalo River Review

Publication Dates: 9/26/18, 10/3/2018, 10/10/2018

B 10/10