MERIWETHER LEWIS CONNECT AWARDED $1.18M BROADBAND GRANT

Meriwether Lewis Connect, a non-profit, wholly-owned subsidiary of Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative, has been awarded $1.18 million to help expand broadband availability to its service territory.

Part of the Federal Communications Commission Connect America Fund II (CAFII) reverse auction, monies will be distributed over a 10-year period.

“This is the first time the FCC has allowed electric cooperatives to bid for funding as broadband service providers, so we’re excited to be one of three cooperatives in Tennessee to receive funding,” says MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan.

“I think it helps illustrate how important getting broadband to our rural areas is for economic growth and education. MLConnect’s mission is to offer fast, affordable, reliable broadband to everyone in our area, and grants help expedite the project.”

MLConnect broadband packages will be available for both residential and business applications, beginning at 300 Mbps for upload and download speeds.

Telephone services will also be an option.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to register online at www.mlconnect .com to show their interest.

The first MLConnect phase for broadband construction will help build the entire project’s infrastructure and is set to cover in and around the cities within MLEC’s service territory.

After that, areas where members have logged interest will help guide the projects’ progress.

Meriwether Lewis Connect LLC, a non-profit, wholly-owned subsidiary of Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative, brings world-class broadband and hometown service to Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis and Perry counties.