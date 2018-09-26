MEGAN GREGORY SPIVEY

Mrs. Spivey, 38, died Monday, September 17, 2018, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she had been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm at her home in Lebanon. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Marshall, Donnelly, and Combs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was born at Maury Regional Hospital, the daughter of Ann (Joe) Gilbert of Nashville and Rudy Gregory of Columbia. She attended public schools in Maury County and graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1998. Megan became certified as an EMT through Columbia State Community College. She graduated from Cumberland Institute in Brentwood and was licensed as a massage therapist. Megan was baptized as an infant at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia and was an active member through high school. She moved to Florida shortly after graduation to fulfill her lifelong dream of working at Sea World. She worked with the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee and for King’s Daughter’s School in Columbia. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Jackie Littlefield of Jackson and Memphis, and Bill Kirkpatrick of Guntersville, Alabama; and paternal grandparents, Elmer and Mable Gregory of Linden. In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Michael Spivey; her son, Houston Spivey; sister, Erin (Jason Olive) Shouse of Columbia; nephew, Parker Shouse of Columbia; niece, Lakelyn Olive of Columbia; aunts, Loretta Richardson and Linda Warren, both of Linden; aunt, Jean (Tommy) Bright of Memphis; uncle, John (Adrienne) Littlefield of Memphis; as well as several cousins.