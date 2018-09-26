MARTHA IRENE SHARP

Mrs. Sharp, 80, of Lobelville, died Sunday, September 23, 2018, at her residence. A funeral service was held Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Joe Sweeney officiating. Burial was at Tate Cemetery in Lobelville. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Cornelius and Rue Loggins Tate. She was retired from Johnson Controls and was a member of Lobelville United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Franklin Sharp, and a brother, James Allen Tate. Survivors include her children, Stacy Allen (Beth) Sharp of Lobelville, Douglas Franklin Sharp of Lobelville, Beth Rye of Parsons, Billie (Darryl) Mayberry of Lexington, and Tammy Ranger of Lobelville; a special son, Mark Hanks; sister, Mary June Hancok of Waverly; grandchildren, David Hanks, Michael Hanks, Adam Sharp, Drennan Mayberry, Ethan Mayberry, and Kayla Carter; great grandchildren, Hunter Sharp, Addison Sharp, Keegan Carter, Ciara Hanks, and Colton Hanks.