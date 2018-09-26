CORRECTION ON REPORTED CHARGES

The Review reported last week that during saturation effort by the Perry and Decatur County Sheriff’s offices in the western part of the county Mark Hicks and Jodi Broadway were each charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.

In fact, Hicks and Broadway were actually charged with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule 6 marijuana.

Sheriff Nick Weems said the error occurred when the entry information was made at the jail.

“It was our fault,” Sheriff Weems told the Review.