REMEMBERING WWII IN LINDEN THIS SATURDAY

The annual and award-winning Remembering World War II returns this weekend to Linden, and like last year, the living history event is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the county, September 29.

The observance honors those who served in that war, and will feature a transformation of the town to the 1940’s era. Expect to see re-enactors and visitors in full regalia and period dress.

Re-enactors will begin arriving on Friday and volunteers will be busy with finishing touches.

Saturday’s public offerings begin at 9:00 a.m. around the square in Linden when many of the attractions open. Visit Remembering World War II online for more details, the schedule, and specifics.

American/allied forces will battle the Nazis twice for control of the courthouse at 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Before and after the two re-enactments you can enjoy authentic French cuisine at Café de Normandie, listen to a variety of speakers relate their firsthand war experiences, tap your toes to live big band music from that historic period, tour the encampment, see vintage vehicles, shop with antiques vendors, take a ride in a WWII jeep, and most important—meet the guests of honor World War II veterans.

Local non-profit groups will offer concessions throughout the day.

The closing ceremony will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the courthouse with a memorial for fallen Perry County veterans.

Remembering WWII would like to invite all of you to their closing ceremony at First Baptist Church in Linden, on Sunday, September 30. This special 10:30 service will officially mark the end of Remembering WWII 2018.

Among those featured speakers on Saturday are:

—Olin Pickens was an infantryman assigned to the Army 805th Tank Destroyer Unit during WWII.

While executing a mission to capture German field marshal Erwin Rommel in Tunisia, North Africa, his unit came under a massive German attack and he was captured in February 16, 1943.

During his 26 months as a POW, he escaped once but was found and turned back in to his German captors.

After being in multiple POW camps all over Europe, PFC Pickens was released and finally sent home April 21, 1945.

–Paul Jackson joined the service in July 1940 and received basic training in Ft. Benning, Georgia.

He served in the 2nd Armored Division and the 13th Armored Division until 1943, when he attended the Parachute School in Ft. Benning.

Jackson entered the 101st Airborne Division and took part in the invasions of Normandy, Holland, and Bastogne, Belguim.

His awards include the Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, Parachutist Badge, and the Presidential Unit Citation.

He was discharged in 1945 and spent thirty years as a beekeeper.

Join event founder Anthony Courter for a “Conversation with History” as he conducts informal interviews with several WWII veterans at 3:15 p.m.

Hear their thoughts, memories and life lessons shared in a spontaneous Q&A format.

Courter has been interviewing vets for years and finds that all it takes is asking the right questions to yield valuable lessons and priceless memories that otherwise might never be shared.