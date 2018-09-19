WILLIAM RALPH JACKSON

Mr. Jackson, 84, of Linden, died Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Denny Abernathy officiating. Burial was at Jackson Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Frederick Nathaniel Jackson and Minnie Martha “Agnes” Isabell Hinson Jackson. He was retired from the City of Linden and had also worked at Lewis Products and Consolidated Aluminum. He was a member of Coon Creek Primitive Baptist Church and Goshen Primitive Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie McDonald Jackson; a daughter, Sonya Holt; sister, Elizabeth Peevyhouse; and a brother, Leon Jackson. Survivors include his daughter Carolyn (Bobby) Parnell of Linden; grandchildren, Miranda (Randy) Young, Mason (Kayla) Parnell, and Lauren (Josh) Bowley; great grandchildren, Ella Parnell, Macy Young, Owen Parnell, and Bennett Bowley; and a host of other loving family members and friends.