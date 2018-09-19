NOTICE TO CONSULTANT ENGINEERS REGARDING A REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS AND LETTERS OF INTEREST

September 10, 2018

The City of Linden, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer, seeks to retain the services of a professional consultant engineering firm to provide services related to construction of a Downtown Enhancements Phase IV a TAP funded project. The purpose of this project is to provide a pedestrian route, improve pedestrian safety, provide ADA accessibility, provide connectivity between multiple points of interest and increase economic activity. This section of Main is really where the main business district begins on the western entrance into downtown. The City of Linden has invested heavily into their downtown enhancements over the past 8 years and has experienced a noticeable increase in downtown business. The project will improve pedestrian and motorist safety with the installation of sidewalks, crosswalks, handicap ramps and pedestrian level lighting. The project will consist of approximately 1,000 linear feet of new 5‐ft sidewalk will be added on the following sections:

The north side of Main Street from Hill Street west approximately 300 feet.

The south side of Main Street from Factory Street (termini for Phase III) to Beech Street (approximately 400 feet).

The west side of Beech Street from Main Street south approximately 300 feet.

ADA ramps and crosswalks will be added at all crossings to improve accessibility and safety for all users. Street trees will be added in a grass verge between the sidewalk and roadway just as in previous phases along Main Street. The trees will provide shade and character to the street front while also providing a separation between the vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Additional landscaping will be added in curbed islands on Main Street. A large amount of clearing and grading will be completed to ensure proper drainage and provide a route for the sidewalks. Pedestrian scale lighting matching that installed in previous phases will be added in the project area for safety and aesthetic enhancement. The project shall be accomplished in accordance with TDOT Local Programs guidelines. The professional consultant engineering consulting firm must be on TDOT’s pre-approved list or have a completed pre-qualification form filed with TDOT by the deadline for the Letters of Interest. The prequalified firm must have unlimited status. Responsibilities of the professional consultant firm include, but are not limited to:

Required Scope of Services

Design

Construction Engineering and Inspection

Estimated Schedule for Performance of Work

Design to be complete by July 1, 2021

Construction to be complete by July 1, 2023

Firms may request consideration by submitting a letter of interest along with qualifications to The City of Linden, 216 E. Main Street, Linden TN 37096 Attn: Mayor Wess Ward. All letters of interest must be received by September 28, 2018 on or before 5:00 PM. The letter of interest and qualifications shall indicate the scope of services to be completed by any sub-consultants. The method of payment will be lump sum fee.

Phase I Evaluation

For Phase I evaluations firms shall submit letters of interest with firm contact information including name, address and e-mail of primary contact. The letters of interest shall also include:

Qualifications and availability of key personnel

TAP Engineering Experience

Scope of services available

Project Familiarity

From the letters of interest, The City of Linden will select 3 qualified firms to submit Phase II qualifications. From this list the top ranked consultant will be selected.

Phase II Evaluation

The City of Linden will evaluate the top 3 firms on the following criteria (relative weight):

Past experience in the required disciplines with TDOT and other clients. (20%) Past experience specific to downtown streetscape and revitalization projects. (20%) Qualification and availability of staff. (15%) Demonstrated ability to meet schedules without compromising sound engineering practice. (15%) Evaluations on prior projects with TDOT and other clients, if available. (10%) Size of project. (10%) Amount of work under contract with TDOT and other clients. (10%)

The consultant evaluation committee holds the ability to conduct interviews based on scoring as Phase III Evaluation.

Prequalification procedures, example letter of interest, list of pre-qualified firms and certified DBEs, TDOT’s standard procurement policy, and additional information can be found at this internet address http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/consultantinfo. For information on prequalification, please contact Christine Smotherman at (615)741-4460 or Christine.Smotherman@tn.gov.

Evaluation proceedings will be conducted within the established guidelines regarding equal employment opportunity and nondiscriminatory action based upon the grounds of race, color, sex, creed or national origin. Interested certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms as well as other minority-owned and women-owned firms are encouraged to respond to all advertisements by The City of Linden. For information on DBE certification, please contact David Neese at (615)741-3681 or David.Neese@tn.gov. Details and instructions for DBE certification can be found at the following website: http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/small-business.

B 9/26