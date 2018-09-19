MOUSETAIL RIVERFRONT ROAD CLEAN-UP SET

In honor of National Public Lands Day, Tennessee State Parks, Friends Groups and Tennessee State Natural Areas are hosting a variety of volunteer stewardship projects, hikes and interpretive programs for all ages.

Mousetail Landing State Park will be participating with a clean-up along Riverfront Road. This area collects a lot of trash due to the close proximity to the Tennessee River.

Meet at the Picnic Area on the Riverfront Road at 9:00 a.m., on September 22, 2018. This project will last approximately two hours and will involved collecting trash and debris along the road.

This event will be of moderate difficulty. Please wear weather appropriate clothing and closed toed shoes. Bug spray and water is recommended.

Contact Ranger Beasley at the Park Office with any questions by calling 731-847-0841, or register online at the Tennessee State Parks website.

Last year, more than 1,000 people statewide participated in this day of service.

This is also an excellent opportunity for TN Promise Scholars to bank volunteer hours.

In recognizing the importance of building partnerships that combine a love of the outdoors and volunteering, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has declared September 22, 2018 Tennessee Public Lands Day.