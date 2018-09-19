LITTLE AVALEE COULDN’T WAIT, BORN ON CENTERVILLE SQUARE

Reprinted with permission of

HICKMAN COUNTY TIMES

For the fifth time in her life, Giorgianna Patterson was headed to the hospital to give birth. Except that this time, on August 31, she did not make it.

“I knew there was no way,” she said. “She was coming.”

She and her husband, Jeff, were on their way from their Lobelville home. As they entered Centerville from Highway 50 West, the plan to turn right toward Columbia and Maury Regional Medical Center was discarded.

“I knew that we were really going to be pushing it,” she said, no pun intended.

So they turned left on Highway 100 and came up the hill to the Public Square. Her sister, Lizzie Thorne, was in the back seat—calling Saint Thomas Hickman Hospital as Jeff reached the Square.

“I was just focused on holding myself up off the seat,” said Giorgianna.

For the rest of the story and photo, be sure and pick up this week’s edition of the Buffalo River Review.