JOINT SATURATION EFFORT LED TO ARRESTS, VEHICLE & CASH SEIZURE

Perry and Decatur County Sheriff’s offices teamed up on Friday, September 7 to stop drugs, thefts, and other wrongdoing by saturating the area the counties share.

Sheriff Nick Weems and Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd planned the effort which resulted in more than forty traffic stops and six arrests.

Focusing on the western part of Perry and eastern Decatur counties, a truck and $2,400 were also seized. Court records show that the Decatur County Sheriff’s office made three arrests.

Sheriff Weems told the Review that the three individuals with Linden addresses were arrested and charged during the saturation in Perry County.

Sheriff Weems said that this is one of many future attempts to crack down on the thieving and drug activity on the west end of Perry County.

“We are asking for community involvement and help in bringing these people to justice,” the Sheriff said.

If you have any information on suspicious activity in your neighborhood, call 589-6607.

For more on this story and names of those arrested, be sure and pick up this week’s copy of the Buffalo River Review.