FOP LODGE 95 ANNUAL TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL THIS SATURDAY

The Tommy Hickerson Memorial Lodge 95, Fraternal Order of Police, will host its annual Truck & Tractor Pull this Saturday, September 22, 7:00 p.m., at Buffalo River Resort, Highway 13 North, Lobelville.

All pullers are welcome; entry fee is $10 per pull.

Concessions will be available; bring your lawn chairs.

Admission is free for children five and under, $4 for kid ages six to ten, and $8 for persons eleven years old and up.

For info: Richie Weatherly, 615-418-4337.