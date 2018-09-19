ELMER DALLAS “PETE” NORMAN

Mr. Norman, 85, of Parsons, died Sunday, September 9, 2018, at this residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 13, 2:00 p.m., at Reed Chapel, with Ronnie Parrish officiating. Burial was at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with military rites. He was the son of the late John Dallas Norman and Cora Ella Norman. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, played many different musical instruments, and was loved by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Norman; a daughter, Dallasyn Norman; three sisters, Margie Norman, Dorothy Niece, and Leola Ray; and one grandchild, Tabitha McGee. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Townsend Norman of Parsons; three daughters, Brenda (Mickey) Barnickel of Decaturville, Vanessa Gail (David) Burns of Halls, and Joyce Blurton of Friendship; a sister, Ruth Bradley of Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Shawna Tedder, Dallas Burns, Robbie McGee, Matthew Pearcey, Terra Pearcey, Zach Blurton, Mick Barnickel, and Brent Barnickel; fifteen great grandchildren, Brianna, Issac, Elaina, Savannah, Noah, Baleigh, Griffin, Sawyer, Alexis, Kaylee, Emilee, Lyla, Leeam, Addison, and Eloise; nine nieces and eight nephews.