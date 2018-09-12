WAYLAND BRUCE WEEMS

Mr. Weems, 66, of Linden, died Friday, September 7, 2018, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Duane Ritter and Wally Littrell officiating. Burial was at Weems Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late William Harold Weems and Eula Mary Clifton Weems. He was retired from Food Giant, where he was the Dairy Manager. He was a member of the Lighthouse Assembly of God, had worked as manager of E.W. James & Sons, and worked at Piggly Wiggly, both in Linden, and also worked at Turney Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Derek Weems. Survivors include his wife of forty-seven years, Edith Rhodes Weems; a daughter, Krystal (Chris) Litle of Linden; a son, Nick (Rosanna) Weems of Linden; grandchildren, Alex and Ande Litle, Cameron Weems, Zach Pepin, Emma Marcel, and Walker Weems; sisters, Ann (David) Schwenk of Delaware, and Annette (Dwight) Mealer of Centerville; a brother, Walter “Harley” (Annalisa) Weems of Florida; and a host of other loving family members and friends.