MARY DEE JONES

Mrs. Jones, 103, of Lobelville, died Friday, August 31, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Glenn Knight and Ron Jones officiating. Burial was at Leeper Hill Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Clyde Wheet and Betty (McCaig) Wheet. She had been the owner of St. Cinn Restaurant and Motel in Mitchell, Indiana, was a member of the Lobelville United Methodist Church, and member of Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Jones; and sisters, Sara Bet Wheet and Mable Cleo Cunningham. She is survived by nieces, Betty Stofel and Sylvia Jones Brooks, both of Lobelville; and devoted friend, Peggy Mott of Lobelville.