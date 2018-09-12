LETTIE SUE GRINDER HORNE

Mrs. Horne, 84, of Ashland City, formerly of Linden, died Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at TriStar Ashland City Medical Center. A graveside service was held Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 1:00 p.m., at Ary Cemetery in Perry County. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Loyd J. Grinder and Eva Belle Hinson Grinder. She was a retired real estate agent. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Horne; a sister Dorris Grinder Clark, and three brothers, Noah, Ray, and Pat Grinder. Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Ann (Michael) Jackson and Susanne Joy Walton; a grandson, Sam Walton; a sister, Mildred (Jim) Lanahan; a brother, Edwin (Barbara) Grinder; and a host of other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity.