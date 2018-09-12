JIMMY BROWN SMITH

Mr. Smith, 71, of Linden, died Monday, September 3, 2018, at Lewis County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hohenwald. A funeral service was held Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at Young Funeral Home Chapel, with Jordan Tatom officiating. Burial followed in the Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of Lucy Inman Smith, who survives, and the late Willie B. Smith. He was a member of the Flatwoods Church of Christ and a graduate of Linden High School, Class of 1964. He was a retired correctional officer for the State of Tennessee, having worked at Riverbend Prison, and had been an over-the-road truck driver. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Peggy Westbrooks Smith; daughters Tracy (Bill) Trotter of Dickson and Sheena (Christopher) Gagnon of White House; a son Travis Smith of Clarksville; a sister Peggy Monroe of Linden; six grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.