IMAGINATION LIBRARY: FOURTEEN YEARS OF BOOKS FOR CHILDREN

Perry County’s chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program is currently in its fourteen year, thanks to the continuing support of many generous donors.

The Imagination Library helps children develop a love of books and reading, an important part of early literacy for the preschool children in Perry County.

The costs of purchasing and delivering twelve books is $24 per child per year. This cost is split evenly between Friends of the Library of Perry County and the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation.

Every child in Perry County under the age of five is eligible to receive books. A new age-appropriate book is mailed to the child every month until he or she turns five years old.

Children receive the books at no cost.

To register your children or grandchildren, contact either of the public libraries in Linden and Lobelville.

If you want to be a part of this important literacy program, just send a donation of any amount to: Friends of the Library for Imagination Library, Attn: Betty Barber, 104 College Avenue, Linden TN 37096. Please consider supporting the Imagination Library in Perry County.