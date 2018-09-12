‘HEALTHY PERRY’ RECEIVED GOVERNOR’S FOUNDATION $5,000 GRANT

Healthy Perry recently received a $5,000 grant from the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness for work done in the community to promote worksite/faith based health and classroom physical activity.

A majority of the grant will go toward keeping “GoNoodle Plus” active in the elementary grades for the coming year.

“GoNoodle Plus,” an on-line classroom physical activity program, has shown to improve student behavior and attention. It results in better academic performance, while it also strengthens classroom cohesion.

With “GoNoodle Plus,” elementary teachers will have the option to utilize the service for learning games such as math, spelling, interactive activities, and also customize questions and print out activities.

Healthy Perry was formed in March, 2018, and the group is currently working toward statewide certification as a Healthier Tennessee Community.

Healthier Tennessee Communities work to promote physical activity, nutrition and a decrease in tobacco use among all residents.

The group meets on the first Tuesday of the month, 9:30 a.m., at the Perry County Medical Center.

For more information on Healthy Perry, contact Chair Phillip Tatum at 931-589-2104.

To learn more about Healthier TN, log onto www.healthiertn.com.