WILLIE LEE RITCH, JR.

Mr. Ritch, 62, of Lobelville, died Friday, August 17, 2018, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville after a five year battle with cancer. A funeral service was held Friday, August 24, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Richard Harmon officiating. Burial was at Nix Cemetery on Roans Creek. He was born in Madison, Indiana, the son of Shirley Petrusky, who survives, and the late Willie Lee (Bill) Ritch, Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Willie Lee (Bille) Ritch, III. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife of thirty-one years, Brenda Ritch; daughters, Audra Botkin, Candace Wright, and Cassandra (Svein Erik) Botkin; sons, James (Khristina) Botkin, and Brian Perkins-Ritch; grandchildren, Jessica Botkin, Dionicio Lopez, Brittany Botkin, Hailey Botkin, and Gratcia Botkin; sisters, Sandy Duncan, of Alabama, and Victoria (Glen) Harmon of Texas; brothers, Ray (Tami) Ritch of Texas, and Jeffrey (Veronica) Ritch of Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.