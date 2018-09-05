SHOOTING: ONE ARREST, ONE INJURED – INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

As Sheriff Nick Weems’ swearing-in ceremony was coming to a close on Friday, August 31, deputies responded to a domestic shooting on Bunch Mill Road at 5:40 p.m.

The female victim, Allyson Byrd, was shot in the leg with what appears to be a large caliber round.

She was life-flighted to a Nashville hospital.

Sheriff Weems and Chief Deputy Bart Rosson responded along with the SRT team and began searching for the alleged shooter.

Earl Haynes was taken in to custody by Chief Rosson and Investigator Mercer on nearby Sewell Branch Road.

Haynes was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning and further investigation.

He is currently being held at the jail on a parole violation; the incident is still under investigation.