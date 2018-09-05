PUBLIC NOTICE

The South Central (West) Rural Planning Executive Committee and Technical Board, responsible for comprehensive transportation planning in Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Perry, and Wayne Counties, will meet on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. The Technical Board and Executive Committee will meet in a joint session at 10:00 am at the Commodore Hotel, 114 E. Main Street, Linden, TN 37096 . This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. If you would like a complete agenda, driving directions, or if you need assistance or accommodation for a disability, please contact Lisa Cross at the South Central Tennessee Development District, (931) 379-2915 or email at lcross@sctdd.org . TTY/TDD users please dial (800) 848-0298.

B 9/5