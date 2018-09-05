JAMES WILEY HARDAWAY

Mr. Hardaway, 93, of Linden, formerly of Humboldt, died Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at his residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, August 18, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Patt Hardaway officiating. Burial was at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt. He was born in Trenton, the son of the late Ben Hardaway and Mary McCullough. He was owner/operator of Hardaway Furniture and Refinishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Doris Criswell Hardaway. Survivors include his son, Chris (Patt) Hardaway of Memphis; a grandson, Trevor Hardaway; and many friends.