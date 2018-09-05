JAMES EUGENE TRULL

Mr. Trull, 55, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia. A funeral service was held Saturday, August 4, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, Lobelville. He was born in Lobelville, the son of James Larry (Jackie) Trull of Lobelville, and Ann (Buford) Wilson of Waverly. He was a member of the Beardstown Church of Christ. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his daughter, Megan Andrews of Franklin; sisters, Angenette Yarbro and Sadonna Riley, both of Lobelville; grandson, Will Andrews; niece, Brianna Yarbro Miller; nephew, Hunter James Trull; one great nephew, Maddox James Miller.