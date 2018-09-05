DOYLE TO HASTON: A NEW LEGACY

BY RANDY MACKIN

Say the word tradition around here and thoughts immediately jump to basketball.

But, a Perry Countian well aware of that storied athletic tradition hopes to fulfill another legacy—becoming a member of the State House of Representatives—just like his great grandfather did nearly eight decades ago.

Kirk Haston, with the GOP nomination under his belt following the August 2 election, is poised to be the new State Representative serving the citizens of Perry County—a seat his great grandfather Pleas Doyle held off and on for ten years in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s.

Representative Doyle first served in the 71st General Assembly, 1939-40, for the floterial district of Perry and Humphreys counties. His service continued in the 72nd Assembly (1941-42), then in the 76th (1951-52), 79th (1955-56), and 80th (1957-58), according to the Tennessee Legislature archives.

Mr. Doyle’s son, Linden attorney Tommy Doyle, told the Review that his father and another public servant from Humphreys County had something of a gentleman’s agreement, swapping terms and periods of service in the State House.

Mr. Pleas—who ran and was elected as a Democrat—was a Linden businessman. He operated a grocery store at the Main Street location where Doyle Law Firm is today.

He was also the father of the late Betty Doyle Kirk who was the first wife of Hoyt Kirk—Kirk Haston’s grandfather—and mother of Kirk’s late mom, Patti.

Before he decided to run, Haston said he knew about Mr. Doyle’s time in office.

“Tommy and Sharon Doyle had given me a photo of Mr. Pleas and some documentation years ago that showed some of the details about him serving in the legislature,” Kirk told the Review.

“So, I had known about him serving before I ever chose to run. It was definitely something that was coming up early during the campaign when talking to family members about how neat it would be if I could win and have this family connection to the legislature,” Kirk said.

And that knowledge is having some impact on Kirk’s hopes if he is elected in November.

“Knowing that there is that connection does make the opportunity to serve have an even greater feel of responsibility,” Kirk said.

“When you have the chance to do a job like serve in the Tennessee House of Representatives, you obviously have a deep desire to make your district and community proud, but you definitely want to make your family proud, especially when there is a connection like this.”

As most Perry Countians know, Kirk has already played a role in Perry County’s basketball tradition, having led his 1997 PCHS team to a state title, then being recruited by Coach Bobby Knight to play at Indiana as a Hoosier, then on to a limited pro career as a first round draft pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

For the past several years now, Coach Haston has been at the helm of his old team, the Perry County Vikings.

Does that sense of tradition—being part of something larger than yourself—figure into Kirk’s most recent endeavor?

“I do feel that way in some respects. It really is amazing the great number of family threads that go through our great Perry County basketball tradition. The list of fathers/mothers to sons/daughters, grandparents to grandchildren, etc. that go all the way through the great teams in our storied basketball tradition is a rare thing and something that our county should definitely be proud of.”

Mr. Pleas may the only other Perry Countian to have served in the State House. Haston said in his public announcement for office that someone in Nashville said a Perry Countian could never be elected to the legislature.

Haston saw that prediction as a challenge. He went on to carry the majority vote in three of the 72nd District’s four counties in the August primary.

“I’ll just say that small towns and the people in them are often faced with being labeled as ‘underdogs.’ If the great sports tradition in Perry County has taught us anything, it’s that working hard and working together can make longshot odds turn into victories,” Haston said.

The connection to his great grandfather—who passed away when the candidate was a child—makes Kirk wonder what his predecessor might have to say to him, especially since they represent different parties.

