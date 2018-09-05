DELILA RUSSELL BYRD

Mrs. Byrd, 95, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at her residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, September 1, 2018, in the chapel of Lobelville Church of Christ, with Ronnie Aydelott and Eric Lomax officiating. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Jack Russell and Maggie Barham Russell. She was a member of Lobelville Church of Christ for over sixty-five years. She had worked at Lobelville Garment Factory, Linden Apparel, and was a bus driver for Perry County Senior Citizen’s Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Byrd; son-in-law, Donnie Westbrooks; a sister, Beulah Mae Aldridge; and brothers, Floyd and Arthur Russell. Survivors include her daughters, Laquita Westbrooks of Cookeville, and Janice (Ray) Ferrell of Lobelville; grandchildren, Lori (Wade) Kendrick, Sherry (Jim) Dabbs, and Brett (Cindy) Swafford; great grandchildren, Kevin, Jonathan, and Kaylee Kendrick, Michaela Dabbs, Samantha (Eric) Raney, Jesse Swafford, and Carlos Perez; and a host of other loving family members and friends.