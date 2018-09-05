COMMISSIONERS SET TAX RATE

The Perry County Commission, at their regular monthly session on August 27, passed resolutions to conclude work on the 2018-2019 budget process.

The Commissioners established the property rate at $2.48 total, with the following breakdown: $1.51 to county general, 71 cents to schools, 26 cents to solid waste, and zero cents to debt service.

The county’s long-term debt has been retired, and debt service has a projected balance of $88,300 according to the most recent budget document published in August.

The Commission also approve $20,000 in charitable donations to the county’s four, non-profit volunteer fire departments which will receive $5,000 each: Cedar Creek, Pope, Pineview, and Flatwoods VFDs.

The final budget resolution set appropriations to the various departments of county government.

In other business matters, the Commission approved the following action:

–appointed Ginger Cagle and Terri Heath to the Perry County Library Board;

–leased the former offices of the Perry County Election Commission and UT Extension Service, Main Street Courtview Building, to Donna Culp of D.J.’s Flowers;

–okay minutes from the Budget, Personnel, and Nursing Home committees;

–borrowing $180,000 from the county loan pool at 4% interest to purchase buses for the school system;

–approved a list of property to be sold as surplus by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office;

–approved a money-saving switch of phone and internet service for the Sheriff’s Office and Jail from TDS to Tennessee Wireless, because of poor service and cost, a Sheriff’s representative told the Commission;

–approved the annual agreement for Dr. Steve Averett to serve as county coroner.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.