A TWRA Hunter Safety Course will be held at Lobelville School cafeteria (196 East Fourth Avenue) beginning Monday, September 17, at 6:00 p.m. Additional class nights are September 18, 20, and 21 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The test and live fire portion of the course will be given at the end of class on September 21.

It is mandatory that students attend all classes. Students must be at least nine years old to sign up and should do so at tnwildlife.org (follow the website through hunter education to find the Perry County class). If you do not have a social security number then you will need to call the TWRA main office in Nashville at 615-781-6500 and a number will be assigned to you for registration purposes.

The class is limited to 75 students.