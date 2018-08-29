TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE: HUDSON

WHEREAS, on the 30th day of March, 2016, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 118, page 766, James Harold Hudson and wife, Tammy Hudson, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2018, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Second (2nd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Being a certain tract or parcel of land located at 2273 North Fork Road in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a 24” maple near the North margin of North Fork Road, said maple being the Southwest corner of the James & Tammy Hudson property (Dd. Bk. Y-28, Pg. 976) and the Southeast corner of the tract herein described; thence with the North margin of North Fork Road with a curve to the left having a radius of 532.16 ft. (chord bearing and distance of South 81 deg., 03 min., 04 sec., West 82.56 ft.) and an arc length of 82.64 ft. to a point; thence with a curve to the right having a radius of 609.40 ft. (chord bearing and distance of South 84 deg., 51 min., 14 sec., West 258.43 ft.) and an arc length of 260.41 ft. to a point; thence with a curve to the right having a radius of 600.69 ft. (chord bearing and distance of North 73 deg., 05 min., 29 sec., West 191.22 ft.) and an arc length of 192.04 ft. to a point; thence with a curve to the left having a radius of 1009.67 ft. (chord bearing and distance of North 78 deg., 25 min., 51 sec., West 291.634 ft.) and an arc length of 292.66 ft. to a point; thence North 87 deg., 32 min., 04 sec., West 292.76 ft. to a point, said point being the Southeast corner of the Stephen & Diane Choat property (Dd. Bk. Q-19, Pg. 568) and the Southwest corner of the tract herein described; thence leaving said road the East line of Choat, North 06 deg., 47 min., 51 sec., East passing a 18” Oak at 14.60 ft. and continuing with a marked and painted line for a total distance of 2033.64 ft. to a found iron stake in the South line of the Jimmy Rose property (Dd. Bk. D-2, Pg. 728); thence with the South line of Rose being a marked and painted line, South 84 deg., 27 min., 24 sec., East 622.04 ft. to a found iron stake; thence with the East line of Rose being a marked and painted line, North 04 deg., 18 min., 18 sec., East 651.71 ft. to a found iron stake in the south line of the Billy Horton property (Dd. Bk. D-8, Pg. 212), said iron stake being the Northwest corner of the tract herein described; thence with the South line of Horton South 84 deg., 16 min., 35 sec., East 1464.86 ft. to a found iron stake in the West line of Hudson, said iron stake being the Northeast corner of the tract being described; thence with the West line of Hudson, South 03 deg., 05 min., 05 sec., West 1350.00 ft. to a fence corner; thence continuing with the West line of Hudson being generally along a wire fence, South 38 deg., 05 min., 05 sec., West 1188.00 ft. to a point; thence South 54 deg., 47 min., 34 sec., West 215.87 feet to a point; thence South 66 deg., 04 min., 16 sec., West 203.82 ft. to an Oak fence corner; thence South 20 deg., 38 min., 09 sec., West 60.87 ft. back to the point of beginning, containing 108.74 acres as surveyed by Land Development Group, Inc. (Jason W. Britt, TN RLS 2904). Address: 16520 Highway 104 North, P.O. Box 304, Lexington, TN 38351. September 2, 2015. Bearings relative to Grid North.

Being the same property conveyed to James Hudson and wife, Tammy Hudson, by warranty deed of David C. Richardson and Jarrod Richardson, dated March 30, 2016, recorded in Book D-21, page 955, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. James Hudson is one and the same person as James Harold Hudson and James Harold Hudson, III.

This property is an unimproved tract identified as tax map 51, parcel 2.00, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 2273 North Fork Road, Linden, Tennessee 37096; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through county taxes for 2018 assessed as tax map 51, parcel 2.00, now a lien, but not yet due or payable.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 29th day of August, 2018.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

B 9/12