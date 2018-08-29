PERRY CO. MAN CHARGED WITH ANIMAL CRUELTY

A Perry County man faces animal cruelty charges after authorities were alerted of a possible situation.

On Wednesday, August 22, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding a horse that appeared severely malnourished.

Deputy Matt Votaw arranged to have agents from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture inspect the horse.

The horse was determined to be extremely malnourished and dehydrated, and was scored 1.5 out of 9 on the body condition scale which is used to grade general condition.

The horse was also found to be blind in one eye, which could have been from malnourishment or injury.

No food or water troughs were located anywhere on the property, authorities said, nor was there any natural forage, hay, or natural water access.

