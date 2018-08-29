NOTICE OF PUBLICATION: PERRY COUNTY

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, IN ITS OWN

BEHALF, AND FOR THE USE AND BENEFIT

OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

PLAINTIFFS

CIVIL ACTION NO. 5194

DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO:

William Allen, et ux, Teresa Map 118, Parcel 11.16

Jerry Brown, et al Map 37, Parcel 6.00-002

Jeremy Cooper Map 72, Parcel 27.01

Rex Donaldson, Jr. % Charles Alexander Map 2, Parcel 9.00

Arlie Duncan % Billy Don Duncan Map 75E/75EB, Parcel 3.00

Billy Don Duncan Map 124, Parcel 5.08

Justin Geise Map 124, Parcel 1.14

William Smith Map 81, Parcel 1.19

Shawn Gross & Toby Tate Map 19B/19BA, Parcel 17.00

Imogene R. Haynes Map 75M/75MA, Parcel 11.03

Kellie D. Helms Map 81, Parcel 1.13

Larry Dale Hinson, Jr., et ux Shelley P. Map 119, Parcel 13.01

Ronnie Dale Humphrey Jr. Map 64, Parcel 31.01

Raven Jenkins-Parks Map 123, Parcel 18.00

Margie Ruth Johnson & Charles Johnson % Matthew Johnson Map 12B/12BB, Parcel 17.00

Margie Ruth Johnson & Charles Johnson % Matthew Johnson Map 12B/12BB, Parcel 18.00

Kerr-McGee Chem Corp., Attn: Property tax Map 20, Parcel 1.01-M-002

Amy Marie Mitchell Map 11, Parcel 22.02

David Radosky Map 124, Parcel 8.03

Anthony Reeves Map 132, Parcel 26.06

Gwendolyn Shy, et vir, Willie Map 114, Parcel 5.16

Pierre A. Sylverain, et ux, Emmanuela Map 122, Parcel 49.00

Farris T. Thomison, et ux, Anita Louise Map 72, Parcel 48.00

Timothy Trull, et ux, Leigh Map 29, Parcel 18.01

Glynn Tucker, % Gina Tucker Map 76, Parcel 16.00

Annie Vaughan Map 76, Parcel 37.00

Jeffrey Scott Tatum Map 76, Parcel 65.08

Michael J. Weddle % Lefren Dunham Map 104, Parcel 11.04

In the above-styled civil action, it appearing by sworn complaint that your address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, for service of a complaint requesting a sale for delinquent taxes, and you have failed to serve on plaintiff’s attorney, Louis W. Ringger, 222 West Baltimore, Suite B, Jackson, Tennessee 38301, an answer to the complaint filed against you within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of the notice and, therefore, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the plaintiff will seek judgment by default against you and request that your property be sold for taxes and costs.

THIS MATTER IS SET FOR HEARING ON Monday, October 29, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court for Perry County, Tennessee.

A copy of this notice will be published four (4) times in the weekly newspaper, Buffalo River Review.

This the 23rd Day of August , 2018

Charlene Duplessis,

Clerk & Master

Louis W. Ringger, BPR# 6559

Attorney for Plaintiffs

222 West Baltimore St., Suite B

Jackson, TN 38301

(731) 421-1501

B 9/19