NOTICE OF PUBLICATION: CITY OF LINDEN

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, IN ITS OWN

BEHALF, AND FOR THE USE AND BENEFIT

OF THE CITY OF LINDEN, TENNESSEE,

PLAINTIFFS

CIVIL ACTION NO. 5195

DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO:

Arlie Duncan % Billy Don Duncan Map 75E/75EB, Parcel 3.00

Imogene R. Haynes Map 75M/75MA, Parcel 11.03

In the above-styled civil action, it appearing by sworn complaint that your address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, for service of a complaint requesting a sale for delinquent taxes, and you have failed to serve on plaintiff’s attorney, Louis W. Ringger, 222 West Baltimore, Suite B, Jackson, Tennessee 38301, an answer to the complaint filed against you within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of the notice and, therefore, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the plaintiff will seek judgment by default against you and request that your property be sold for taxes and costs.

THIS MATTER IS SET FOR HEARING ON Monday, October 29, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court for Perry County, Tennessee.

A copy of this notice will be published four (4) times in the weekly newspaper, Buffalo River Review.

This the 23rd Day of August , 2018

Charlene Duplessis,

Clerk & Master

Louis W. Ringger, BPR# 6559

Attorney for Plaintiffs

222 West Baltimore St., Suite B

Jackson, TN 38301

(731) 421-1501

B 9/19