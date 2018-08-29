MLEC: BROADBAND’S COMING TO COUNTRYSIDE

Just over 79 years ago from the Centerville Courthouse steps in Hickman County, Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative’s first leaders announced its commitment to provide safe, affordable, reliable electricity to areas overlooked by other providers.

Power came to the country-sides.

Last Friday, at 10:00 a.m., from the same location, MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan announced that MLEC was furthering that original initiative and launching a new era of service.

Meriwether Lewis Connect, LLC, a non-profit, wholly owned subsidiary of MLEC, will deliver broadband internet across the five, rural counties it serves.

Broadband is coming to the country-sides.

“MLEC’s legacy began with powerlines, and today continues and expands with a more efficient power grid and broadband,” said Carnahan.

“With Meriwether Lewis Connect, internet is getting more cooperative.”

The broadband project backbone will be MLEC’s 177-mile fiber loop, which connects the utilities’ nine substations and five offices.

In June, MLEC announced it would be expanding this network to improve the efficiency and reliability of its electric system and prepare for future system capabilities, including a broadband offering.

“Our areas need broadband for education, healthcare, and community development. Studies show it is a vital need to attract and retain families and businesses,” said Carnahan.

“Bringing high-speed internet to all our members is one of the largest investments we’ve made since our inception 79 years ago.

“It is a huge step in a completely different arena, but helping rural communities build essential services is just another facet of what cooperatives are designed to do.”

Currently, the project is in the engineering design stage. MLEC anticipates fiber build-out for broadband purposes will begin fall 2018 in Waverly with the goal of serving its first customers in early 2019.

Building in phases, the project will focus in and around the cities of each county first.

“MLEC and MLConnect are two entities that will be looking for a unified approach to reliability, price and service,” says Carnahan.

“While MLEC works to enhance its electric service capabilities, MLConnect will work to deliver world-class broadband with the same hometown service our electric members have come to expect.”

Other event activities were a welcome from MLEC Hickman County Director Wayne Qualls, who was followed by Mollie Chessor’s third-grade class leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Comments and views on the importance of MLEC’s decision and the impact it will have on the communities were shared by MLEC Board Chairman Andy Porch, City of Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore, and Hickman County Economic and Community Development Association Chairman John Porch.

MLEC VP of Emerging Technologies and MLConnect Ken Little closed out the event.

A website (www.mlconnect.com) is open and now taking MLConnect sign-ups.

Social media channels are currently under development and will be used in partnership with local media to keep everyone informed as the project progresses.